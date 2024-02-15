The first song from Shaitaan is out, and it’s a joyful melody crooned by Jubin Nautiyal. The song, titled “Khushiyaan Bator Lo”, showcases Ajay Devgn and Jyotika as a couple along with their kids, who jet off for a road trip. The song highlights the fun moments that this family of four enjoys during the trip, celebrating family moments in a beautiful way. Shaitaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan's Supernatural Thriller to Arrive in Theatres on March 8, 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of The Song Khushiyaan Bator Lo Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)