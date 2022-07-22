Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, released in theatres today. Many have managed to watch early shows of Karan Malhotra directorial and have shared their reviews on Twitter. Cinephiles have labelled this YRF-produced movie as ‘mass entertainer’. From the performances, direction, visuals, BGM and all other aspects of Shamshera have been lauded on the micro-blogging platform. Let’s check out some of the reviews below: Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor’s Period Actioner Gets Highest Screen Count for Release Post-Pandemic!

Fantastic

It’s INTERVAL and #Shamshera has been absolutely DHAMAKEDAAR so far 🔥🔥🔥 BEST BGM OF 2022 🔥🔥🔥 Terrific Cinematography 👌👌👌 So many CLAP & WHISTLE-WORTHY moments - #RanbirKapoor’s entry both as Shamshera & Bali. When Bali leaves Kila. Interval Block 🔥#ShamsheraReview — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) July 22, 2022

Terrific Trio

#RanbirKapoor makes his comeback with a bang! #Shamshera is definitely a must watch. Hats off to the entire team for pulling off such a spectacular movie with such grace! @duttsanjay sir proves he is one of the best villains Bollywood has! @Vaaniofficial I'm your fan now @yrf — Aashna Nadkarni (@nadkarniaashna) July 22, 2022

Blockbuster

Justt finished watching Shamshera What a Mind-boggling movie it was Cinematography, Action Sequence, VFX, BGM, Direction and top notch performance by Ranbir kapoor(s). The plot is so intrigued that it will not let you left the seat BLOCKBUSTER🔥🔥 #ShamsheraReview pic.twitter.com/2Xp9AAIb0p — Ralia💕 (@gorv_RKF) July 22, 2022

A Perfect Comeback For RK

#Shamshera watched shamshera what superbly well made film ranbir kapoor is back with a bang he looks fierce and sanjay dutt is also great in his role must watch guys ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ just go and experience magic — Tilak (@Tilak671135271) July 22, 2022

A Must Watch

SHAMSHERA Review: There's everything in this movie from Romance Comedy Action to Emotion. Each and every scene is brilliantly shot!!! Great direction and perfect excecution and a very satisfying ending. Ranbir's best till date! My rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 - MUST WATCH#Shamshera — DK BOSE. (@DevKumarBose) July 22, 2022

Kudos To Ranbir

#RanbirKapoor is doing three types of roles in the same film Comedy, Emotional, Action, WHAT A ACTOR MAN🔥♥️#Shamshera — k🚬 ( SHAMSHERA 彡 DAY ) (@itsKabir16) July 22, 2022

