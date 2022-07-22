Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, released in theatres today. Many have managed to watch early shows of Karan Malhotra directorial and have shared their reviews on Twitter. Cinephiles have labelled this YRF-produced movie as ‘mass entertainer’. From the performances, direction, visuals, BGM and all other aspects of Shamshera have been lauded on the micro-blogging platform. Let’s check out some of the reviews below: Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor’s Period Actioner Gets Highest Screen Count for Release Post-Pandemic!

Fantastic

Terrific Trio

Blockbuster

A Perfect Comeback For RK

A Must Watch

Kudos To Ranbir

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)