Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited film Shamshera is all set to hit the big screens on July 22. Now, here's a good news for all RK fans, as the YRF period actioner has gotten the highest screen count post-pandemic. And so, the movie will release in 4350 screens across India. Shamshera Box Office: Trade Experts Feel Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor’s Film Is Off to Decent Start, Predict Rs 14 Crore Plus Opening Collections.

Shamshera Screen Count:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)