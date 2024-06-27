Sharmajee Ki Beti is an upcoming comedy film starring Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. The upcoming comedy-drama is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and features three middle-class women, all sharing the surname 'Sharma', each facing their own unique challenges in life as women. It highlights the sacrifices they make for their families and the significant contributions they bring to society. The film is all set to premiere on OTT. Taking to their X (previously Twitter) handle, the streaming platform shared a poster of the upcoming film also revealing its release date. They wrote, "bright spirits, bold hearts, & big dreams! are you ready to meet these superwomen?#SharmajeeKiBetiOnPrime, June 28." Sharmajee Ki Beti will premiere on Prime Video on June 28. ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Screening: Taapsee Pannu, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia, and Other Celebs Attend Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Film Premiere in Mumbai.

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Premieres on Prime Video on June 28

