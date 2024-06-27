The screening of filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Sharmajee Ki Beti that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday was a star-studded affair, with Tapsee Pannu, Divya Dutta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonali Bendre, and others in attendance. Sakshi Tanwar graced the event with elegance, donning a white saree paired with a striking red blouse. She was all smiles as she posed for the cameras. Divya Dutta stunned in an all-black saree, exuding sophistication and grace. Saiyami Kher turned heads in a stunning red dress, capturing the essence of glamour with her look for the evening. Neha Dhupia arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, actor Angad Bedi. Neha exuded casual elegance in a coordinated set, while Angad looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. Taapsee Pannu looked cute in a navy blue top paired with a white skirt, showcasing her signature charm and style. Sonali Bendre opted for a simple yet chic look, wearing a stylish top paired with brown pants. Her effortless style made quite an impression. Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her role in Dangal, looked stunning in a red and white dress, complemented by white heels. Sharmajee Ki Beti: Saiyami Kher, Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta Star in Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Upcoming Film Set to Premiere on Prime Video on June 28 (View Poster).

The film features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. Sharmajee Ki Beti: Tahira Kashyap’s Directorial Debut Recalls Memories From the Sets of the Film, Shares a Throwback Photos With Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta (View Pics).

Sonali Bendre Turns Heads at 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Screening

#SonaliBendre dazzles at the screening of 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', bringing her signature charm and elegance to the blue carpet. pic.twitter.com/W01Q8WKIDZ — ETimes (@etimes) June 26, 2024

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Make a Stylish Appearance at Movie Premiere

Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi attend the movie screening of Sharmajee Ki Beti 🎥 in Mumbai 📍 They both exude timeless beauty and grace. 👑✨ pic.twitter.com/wEJKaw2dyL — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) June 26, 2024

Taapsee Pannu Stuns at Special Screening Event

Radiant and resplendent! #TaapseePannu shines on the blue carpet of 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. pic.twitter.com/R7xp41yBtE — ETimes (@etimes) June 26, 2024

Fatima Sana Shaikh Radiates Elegance at Screening Event

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in a black 🖤 tank top and a gray 🤍 skirt as she poses for the cameras 📸 and attends the screening of Sharmajee Ki Beti 🎬 in Mumbai 📍How amazing does she look? 😍 pic.twitter.com/3yTkN8PlVl — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) June 26, 2024

Tahira Kashyap Shines with Her Kids

Sharmajee Ki Beti explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. Sharmajee Ki Beti will be out on Prime Video on June 28.