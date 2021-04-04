Veteran actress Shashikala has breathed her last at the age of 88 at her residence on Sunday (April 4). However, the reason for her demise is still unknown. She has played supporting roles in over hundreds of Bollywood films. Her notable works were in Aarti (1962) and Gumrah (1963).

She was a part of films like Teen Batti Char Raasta (1953), Teen Bahuraniyan (1968) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Some of her other film includes Sujata, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and many more. Apart from film, she has also appeared in television shows like Jeene Isi Ka Naam Hai, Dil Deke Dekho and few more. Shashikala Jawalkar has received the Padma Shri Award in the year 2007 for her contribution to Indian Cinema.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Veteran actress #Shashikala passes away at her residence. Our condolences are with the family. #RIPShashikala pic.twitter.com/MLyLd1lNxE — Filmfare (@filmfare) April 4, 2021

