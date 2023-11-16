Shefali Shah has undoubtedly left a lasting impression with her stellar performances. Despite her numerous accolades, her recent nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in Delhi Crime at the Emmy Awards stands as a significant milestone eagerly awaited by her fans. Interestingly, the actress has embarked on her journey to the prestigious award ceremony. By sharing a picture on her social media featuring her passport and boarding ticket, Shefali has sparked excitement among her fans for her Emmy journey. Her caption '#DelhiCrime #iemmys' further amplifies the anticipation. International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh Get Nominated in Best Performance Category for Delhi Crime S2 and Rocket Boys!.

Check Out Shefali Shah's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

