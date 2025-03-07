Karishma Mehta, the CEO and founder of the popular social media platform Humans of Bombay, has always been an advocate for breaking societal taboos and encouraging open conversations on difficult topics. Recently, Mehta shared her personal journey of undergoing egg freezing, a process she described as physically and emotionally challenging but ultimately empowering. In an open and candid conversation with Shefali Shah, Karishma said, “It is a hard process, 2–3 weeks of hormones and injections but this weight is kind of taken off my shoulders because I no longer have to worry that I will be 35 and might not be able to conceive,” she said. She added in her LinkedIn post, "But then, I made a decision that felt right for me: I chose to freeze my eggs, a step towards taking control of my own future, without the looming rush of time. In my latest podcast episode with the incredible Shefali Shah, I opened up about this journey." Fertility Preservation for Cancer Patients.

Karishma Mehta On Freezing Eggs (Watch Video)

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

