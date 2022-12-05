Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal busted out their sensual dance moves to the tune of "Bana Sharabi" from Vicky's upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. The two wore matching yellow outfits and Shehnaaz shared the video on her Instagram with the caption "Song this beautiful… had to do a dance on it!!! @vickykaushal09 #BanaSharabi " Govinda Naam Mera Song Bana Sharabi: Vicky Kaushal–Kiara Advani Share Steamy Chemistry in This Dreamy Love Song.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

