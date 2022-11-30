“Bana Sharabi” is a dreamy love song from the upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. Featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the song showcases the lead pair’s steamy chemistry in this slow-paced track. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Jubin Nautiyal. Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar’s Disney+ Hotstar Film Promises to Be an Intriguing Murder Mystery Drama (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Bana Sharabi Below:

