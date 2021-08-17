Sidharth Malhotra as Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra wowed the audience and critics alike in Shershaah. While the movie is receiving love worldwide, now it has come to light that superstar Salman Khan had suggested brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's name for the role of Capt Batra. Shershaah Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Earnest Performance Shines in This Decent Retelling of Captain Vikram Batra's Heroics.

Shershaah producer Shabbir Boxwala revealed to Mid-Day, "Salman approached me at a stage when I was in talks with Junglee Pictures. He wanted Shershaah to be Aayush’s (Sharma) debut film and wanted to partner with me on it. However, the family ‘unanimously seconded’ on the idea of Sidharth playing the Param Vir Chakra awardee."

Watch Shershaah Trailer:

