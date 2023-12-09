Actress Rani Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra celebrated their daughter Adira's 8th birthday with a Christmas-themed bash at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty shared glimpses on Instagram, expressing admiration for Rani as the "best party thrower." In the photos, Rani wore an off-shoulder red dress, Shilpa in a yellow top and jeans, hugging in front of a giant Christmas tree. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant joined the festivities, and Shilpa shared an adorable picture of her daughter, noting her reluctance to leave the party with the caption, "Someone didn't want to leave." Shilpa Shetty Kundra : Check Out Her Most Charming Appearances in Stylish Gowns.

Photos From Adira's Birthday Bash Shared By Shilpa On Her Instagram Story

Shilpa Shetty Posing With Rani Mukerji

More Pics From Adira's Birthday Bash

