The big day is finally here! Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, will be tying the knot with his longtime love, Neelam Upadhyaya, in a few hours. While preparations are still in full swing, the baraatis have started arriving at the location, and several pictures and videos of the same have surfaced online. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, family and friends dressed in traditional outfits can be seen dancing to dhol beats. Another video shows Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Mannara Chopra, arriving at the venue. The Bigg Boss fame looked pretty in an off-white lehenga and a red dupatta. Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Wedding Venue & Decor Unveiled – Details Inside!.

Baraati’s Arrive for Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Mannara Chopra Reaches Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Venue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)