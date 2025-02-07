Actress Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, is all set to marry Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7, 2025. The wedding will take place at the Maharashtra & Goa Military Camp (Juhu) in the presence of family members and close friends. The couple began their wedding celebrations with the vibrant mehndi ceremony, followed by the haldi ceremony and a traditional Mata Ki Chowki. A wedding planning company in charge of organizing the event recently took to Instagram to share exclusive glimpses of the grand venue where Priyanka's brother, Siddharth, will be getting married. Nick Jonas Performs ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ at Siddharth Chopra’s Sangeet; Priyanka Chopra Joins the Dance Floor (Watch Video).

The photos offer a peek into the stunning decor and meticulous planning that went into creating a regal atmosphere for the occasion. The venue, adorned with elegant floral arrangements, luxurious drapery, and exquisite lighting, showcased the grandeur of the celebration. The groom’s mother, Madhu Chopra, reposted a video of the arrangements on her Instagram with the caption, “A Regal Setup for a Night Full of Love and Laughter.” ‘Wouldn’t Have Married Him…’: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Being ‘Hurt’ by Dishonesty in Past Relationships Before Marrying Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Dancing at Her Brother's Sangeet Ceremony

Sources close to the family shared that Priyanka was actively involved in all the preparations, ensuring every detail was taken care of so that Siddharth's special day went off without a hitch. Whether it was coordinating with the guests or organizing the event, the actress was in charge of all the involvement.

Priyanka’s husband, American singer Nick Jonas, also arrived yesterday to attend the wedding. During his brother-in-law’s pre-wedding celebrations, Nick performed his song "Maan Meri Jaan." He was later joined by his father, Kevin Jonas, who sang the popular Jonas Brothers' song “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”

The Desi Girl also joined in the fun, grooving to several Bollywood hits. Videos from the sangeet ceremony are making the rounds on social media, with one video capturing Priyanka dancing to her popular tracks, including "Darling" from 7 Khoon Maaf, "Dil Maange More," and "Dhan Te Nan," among others.

