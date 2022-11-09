Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s family has shared the sweetest birthday posts for him on Instagram. His sister Sonam Kapoor and dad Anil Kapoor shared a few cool pictures of him and extended him heartfelt birthday wishes. Sonam wrote, “I have an incredibly soft spot for you and can thus never say no to you.” Anil mentioned, “I just want you to know that I will always believe in you.. and your choice of shoes!” Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: 7 Pictures That Take You Inside the 'Thar' Actor's Dapper Wardrobe.

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Her ‘Handsome Brother’

Anil Kapoor’s Birthday Post For His ‘Best Bud’

