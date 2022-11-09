Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor celebrates his birthday on November 9. The star kid who entered Bollywood in 2016 was an instant hit with his female fan base and his next distinct choices in movies, made him a popular name with the critics. The actor is trying to find a solid place for himself in the industry and while he continues to wait for that momentum, it's time we highlight another crucial side of his persona - his dapper wardrobe. Sonam Kapoor Shares Childhood Pictures Of Her Baby Brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On His 31st Birthday And They Are Too Cute To Be Missed!

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is a sneakerhead, we know that but the boy also has a very strong sense of styling. Now when you have sisters like Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, getting inclined towards fashion is only natural. One look at his Instagram account and you're convinced that he's a man with very fine taste. He dresses like a suave boy of the city and his confident persona exudes charm and charm alone. With that uber-cool look of his, Harsh manages to dress up in style and make his appearances look extremely stylish and eye-pleasing. We're personally a big fan of his trendy wardrobe and below are some of our favourite looks by him. So go ahead, have a look and don't blame us if you start ogling. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Gives an Update on Abhinav Bindra Biopic and When He Plans to Start Shooting for It.

Suit Up!

Classy Enough

How to Style Your Denim Jacket 101!

In Love With His Tie-n-Dye Pants

Keeping it Casual

He Likes His Colourful Pants

His Personal Wardrobe is Damn Sexy

Happy Birthday, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor!

