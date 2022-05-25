Sonu Sood took to Twitter and shared a video of a little girl with an amputated leg from Bihar going to school. While sharing the video, he mentioned to help her with ticket for her cure. Sood wrote, "Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet." Sonu Sood Shares Helpline Number For Migrants Stuck In Mumbai, Asks The Needy to Call on 18001213711 For His Help.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी। टिकट भेज रहा हूँ, चलिए दोनो पैरों पर चलने का समय आ गया। @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/0d56m9jMuA — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)