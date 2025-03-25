Actor Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, has reportedly met with a major accident, leaving her injured. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway on Monday (March 24) night. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. After getting information about the mishap, the Fateh actor immediately left for Nagpur to be with his wife. Sonali was travelling with her sister and nephew, who was driving the car and also sustained injuries. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sonali and her nephew are currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Nagpur. Did Yogi Babu Meet With Car Accident While Travelling to Bengaluru? Tamil Actor Reveals the Truth.

Sonu Sood’s Wife Sonali Sood and Her Nephew Injured in Car Crash on Nagpur Highway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hindustan Times (@hindustantimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)