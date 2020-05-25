Sonu Sood Shares Helpline Number For Migrants Stuck In Mumbai, Asks The Needy to Call on 18001213711 For His Help

Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you were a Sonu Sood fan, well done. You bet your money on the right horse. Because, literally, we all are Sonu Sood fans now. He has won hearts all over the globe with his bid to help the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Simmba actor has been making headlines for the past few weeks for his philanthropic work on the time of the crisis. He has now shared a helpline number to make it easier for people in need to reach him and his team.

The nationwide lockdown forced many migrant labourers to get stuck in Maharashtra. We all have seen visuals of some labourers walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their home. But, Sonu, felt more than just sympathy. He has been helping those migrants reach home and also reassuring them with his kind words.

We have already talked about how Sonu got a bus full of migrants to reach their home today. Union Minister Smriti Irani has also lauded the actor's efforts. Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna has named a dish after him.

In his latest, tweet Sonu wrote, "My dear labourer brothers and sisters. If you are in Mumbai and want to go to your home, please call this number 18001213711. And tell us how many people you are, where you are now and where do you want to go. My team and I will do whatever we can to help."

Check Out Sonu's Tweet Here:

मेरे प्यारे श्रमिक भाइयों और बहनों. अगर आप मुंबई में है और अपने घर जाना चाहते हैं तो कृपया इस नंबर पर कॉल करें 18001213711 और बताएं आप कितने लोग हैं, अभी कहाँ पर हैं और कहां जाना चाहते हैं. मैं और मेरी टीम जो भी मदद कर पाएंगे हम जरूर करेंगे.❣️ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2020

"It has been an extremely emotional journey for me as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes walking on streets. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all," Sonu had earlier said. He has also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the healthcare workers. He has also been providing food to the needy.