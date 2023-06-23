Have you checked Director Amar Kaushik's Instagram? If you haven't any worries we are here to cover it. Recently, director Amar Kaushik shared gorgeous pictures of Shraddha Kapoor, who seems to kick start prep for Stree 2. In the caption, he wrote, "Ohh Stree, Tu kaun hai??? Tera naam kya??". Even the actress reshared the prep glimpses on her social media and replied in a quirky way. She captioned it, "Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai, Bas hassi nahi rok sakti". Speaking about the cast, Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, actors Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee will play key roles in the film. Well, finally we can say Stree is Back! Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana's Horror Comedy All Set To Hit Theatres on August 2024.

