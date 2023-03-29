Former Indian cricketer Sudhir Naik has been admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital after he suffered a fall at his residence. As per reports, his health condition is said to be serious. Satish Shah visited his ‘Dear Friend’ and shared a picture from the hospital. The actor even urged everyone to be pray for him. Sudhir Naik, Former Indian Cricketer, Admitted in ICU After Suffering a Fall at His Residence in Mumbai; Actor Satish Shah Urges to Fans to Pray for His Recovery.

Sudhir Naik In The ICU

Please pray for my dear friend Sudhir Naik, test cricketer, captain Bombay Ranji Trophy team. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/1HjRa5kjl9 — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) March 29, 2023

