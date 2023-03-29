Former India opener and Mumbai Ranji captain Sudhir Naik has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital after he fell at his house in Dadar on March 24. The 78-year-old, who had played three Tests and two ODIs, used to live alone in his flat after his wife passed away, as per a report in the Times of India. He is unconscious and reported to be in a serious condition. Actor Satish Shah, Naik's friend, shared a picture of him on his hospital bed and urged fans to pray for his recovery. Stay on Arrest Warrant Against Mohammad Shami Upheld by Calcutta High Court in Domestic Violence Case by Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan.

Satish Shah Urges Fans to Pray for Friend Sudhir Naik's Recovery

Please pray for my dear friend Sudhir Naik, test cricketer, captain Bombay Ranji Trophy team. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/1HjRa5kjl9 — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) March 29, 2023

