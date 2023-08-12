Shah Rukh Khan has always expressed about how he wants his kids to be 'human' and better individuals first. And well looks like, he is indeed successful in raising children who are kind. Case in point, recently, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted exiting a restaurant where her lovely gesture for a needy woman is winning hearts. In the viral clip, the star kid can be seen helping a poor woman with money. The smile on Suhana's face says it all. Suhana Khan Looks Absolutely Gorg in Sequined Royal Blue Saree and Blouse by Arpita Mehta; Check Out The Archies Star's Pics on Insta!

Suhana Khan Lovely Gesture for Needy:

