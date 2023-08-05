Suhana Khan recently attended Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement party where she wore a saree and turned heads. Now, day after the event, the star kid shared series of clicks on Instagram featuring her in the same desi wear which she wore at the ceremony. In the pics, The Archies diva looks every bit gorgeous in sequined royal blue saree and blouse from the house of Arpita Mehta. Not to miss, the bindi, golden earrings and bang-on makeup which elevated her overall look. Beautiful she! Suhana Khan Slays in Red Saree and Bindi, The Archies Actress Shares Pics With Cousin Alia Chhiba On Insta!

Suhana Khan Stuns in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

