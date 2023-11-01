Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s first child Nisha Kaur Weber has turned a year older today. The couple had adopted her from Latur, Maharashtra, in July 2017. Nisha was 21 months old at the time of adoption. On her birthday today, Sunny along with her husband and twins boys, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber, who were born through surrogacy, wished Nisha with a special video post. The family is celebrating Nisha’s birthday in Disneyland and we bet, this would be one of the most memorable trips for the baby girl. Apart from the sweet wishes, you also got to check out the fireworks at Disneyland and that makes the celebration perfect. Halloween 2023: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Transform Into Anime Characters for the Spooky Fun Night! (View Pic).

Nisha Kaur Weber Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

