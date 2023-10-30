Halloween 2023 parties have commenced already and the celebs have amped up the celebrations by making eccentric appearances. The costumes for this Halloween are wild and clearly deserves your attention. Well, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have transformed into the popular characters for the spooky fun night. Sunny portrayed the character Sakura Haruno, whereas Daniel portrayed the character Naruto Uzumaki. The renowned couple took inspiration from the Japanese manga series Naruto and its impressive. Both Sunny and Daniel managed to replicate the renowned anime characters with an oomph. Paris Hilton Honours ‘Queen’ Britney Spears This Halloween by Recreating the Singer’s Iconic Blue Flight Attendant Look From the Song ‘Toxic’ (View Pics & Watch Video).

Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber

