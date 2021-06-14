Sushant Singh Rajput's dear friend and Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon has penned a heartbreaking note remembering the late actor with a collage of pics along with the SSR from the days of their look test and filming. Kriti concluded by saying "i pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in"

Kriti Sanon Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on His Death Anniversary

