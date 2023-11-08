Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, who parted ways in 2021, have been spotted together on numerous occasions. There are rumours that the two are back together and giving their relationship another chance, however, there’s no official statement from them. Sushmita and Rohman were spotted together last evening at a Diwali party. The duo not just served ethnic glam, but were even spotted walking hand-in-hand and happily posing for the paparazzi. Check out their viral video below: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and More Celebs Make Stylish Appearances at Film Producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali 2023 Bash (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl At Diwali Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

