Swatrantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda, was released in the theatres on March 22. The film, which has received positive reviews, audiences and critics, witnessed a slow start. According to a report, on its day 1, the film's box office collection was roughly Rs 1.10 crore. The biographical drama also marks the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda was released in the Hindi language all over India and Marathi in Mumbai. On the other hand, the film will face tough competition from Kuna lKemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express. Randeep Hooda Recalls Being ‘Depressed’ After Having No Job for 11 Years, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Actor Says, ‘I Had To Sell-Off Everything’.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection

#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar [#Hindi version] opens better in #Maharashtra specifically on Day 1, but the overall total is extremely low… The strong word of mouth is a plus, but the biz needs to multiply multi-fold over the weekend to leave a mark… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/IMlWF4F10b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2024

