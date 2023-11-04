On her 52nd birthday, actress Tabu received a unique and humorous birthday wish from filmmaker Farah Khan. Farah shared throwback photos from the previous year and expressed her love for her "duniya se alag" friend of 27 years. In the caption, she humorously mentioned Tabu's preference for Anda curry as a birthday gift. The photos featured Tabu posing with Farah Khan and her three children, creating a heartwarming birthday wish. Check the photos she shared below! Tabu Birthday: Keeping it Simple But Elegant, That's Her Fashion Mantra!

Farah Khan's Instagram Post

