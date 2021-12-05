Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's film Tadap, which opened to Rs 4.05 crore at the ticket window, has maintained its pace on the second day as well. As Ahan's debut movie was able to mint Rs 4.12 crore on day two. With this, Tadap's two-day total stands at Rs 4.17 crore. Now, all eyes are on the Sunday collection. Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap happens to be a romantic thriller that is an official remake of Telugu hit RX 100. Tadap Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s Film Opens Well, Mints Rs 4.05 Crore!

Tadap Box Office Collection:

#Tadap grows on Day 2… Target audience driving its biz... Growth at major centres of #Delhi, #UP, #Gujarat, #Punjab is a plus… More markets should come into play on Day 3… Strong weekend on the cards expected… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 8.17 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fOqr0xKyBM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2021

