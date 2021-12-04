Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap co-starring Tara Sutaria hit the cinema halls on December 3. Now, the box office figures of the first-day collection of the film are out and they are surprisingly well. Even after Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim running at the theatres, Tadap has opened to a great sum. As the flick has managed to mint Rs 4.05 crore on day one. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the romantic thriller is an official remake of Kartikeya Gummakonda-Payal Rajput's Telugu hit RX 100.

Tadap Box Office Collection Day 1:

#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE... 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films… Target audience - youth - contribute to energetic footfalls... All eyes on Day 2… Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/G54ECQDoj0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2021

