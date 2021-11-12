Tadap song 'Tera Siva Jag Mein' is out! The track is a perfect treat for dance lovers with cool beats. The song features Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The melody is crooned by Pritam, Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval, Shashwat Singh, Charan and lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The romantic-action film is all set to hit the big screens on December 3, 2021.

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)