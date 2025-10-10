A heated confrontation erupted at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after students protesting against poor mess food quality allegedly called the chief warden a “thief.” The incident, which occurred outside the Vice Chancellor’s office, was captured on video and has since gone viral. In response, the chief warden threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against the students involved, stating, "I will file a lawsuit". The protest, led by several student leaders, was aimed at demanding better food standards and accountability in hostel facilities. Tensions escalated quickly as arguments broke out between university officials and demonstrators. Meerut Horror: Man Shoots Friend 3 Times, Another Records Video of Horrific Murder; Case Registered.

CCSU Chief Warden Threatens Lawsuit After Students Call Him ‘Thief’

"मुकदमा कराऊंगा!" — चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के कुछ छात्र नेता और छात्र, मेस के खाने की गुणवत्ता को लेकर धरने पर बैठे थे। जब छात्रों ने चीफ वार्डन को ‘चोर’ कहा, तो उन्होंने जवाब में कहा कि वे 'मानहानि का मुकदमा कराएंगे' विवाद वाइस चांसलर ऑफिस के बाहर हुआ। pic.twitter.com/6GZHTd23cW — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Krishna Chaudhary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)