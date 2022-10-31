Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra’s film Thank God hit the big screens on October 25. The total collection of the fantasy comedy drama stands at Rs 29.25 crore. Thank God Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Mints Rs 8.10 Crore on the Opening Day.

Thank God Box Office Update

#ThankGod showed no signs of recovery… The dismal trend continued across the *6-day* extended weekend… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr, Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 3.70 cr, Sun 4 cr. Total: ₹ 29.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2ZgAZnk5HJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2022

