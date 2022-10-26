Thank God released in theatres on October 25. The Diwali special release received mixed response from the audience. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, the film earned Rs 8.10 crore on the day of its release. Thank God Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's 'Game Of Life' Is Dull and Pointless! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Thank God Box Office Update

#ThankGod relied completely on spot bookings on the biggg #Diwali holiday… Although Day 1 biz is not proportionate with the names attached, the biz gathered speed towards evening onwards… Needs to grow/jump in the long, *extended* weekend… Tue ₹ 8.10 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/7HtlROJmiU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2022

