Salman Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Tiger 3, has confirmed the title of his next project in conversation with Zoom TV. Yes, that's right! In the interview, bhaijaan revealed that he will be next seen in The Bull, which will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and helmed by Vishnuvardhan. It's also said that in the flick superstar will portray the role of a paramilitary officer. Salman Khan Condemns Bursting Firecrackers Inside Theatres Screening Tiger 3, Also Criticises Fans Who Waste Milk on Actors' Posters (Watch Video).

Salman Khan's Next is The Bull:

Megastar #SalmanKhan has confirmed that his next with Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar is titled as #TheBull 💥🔥pic.twitter.com/jDFSQ5A9eC — MASS (@Freak4Salman) November 24, 2023

Watch Salman Khan's Full Interview Below:

