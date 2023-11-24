Whenever superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Rajinikanth’s films are released on the big screens, their fans can’t control their excitement and celebrate the release with zest. The fans often offer milk and garland their favourite star’s posters and burst crackers inside the theatres to showcase their love for the actors. Recently, superstar Salman Khan’s fans burst firecrackers in the theatres during the Tiger 3 screening. Tiger 3: Fans Burst Firecrackers Inside Theatre Amid Screening of Salman Khan-Starrer, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

A video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), showed fans bursting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik district in Maharashtra. The video also shows other fans running to a safe space inside the theatre. Reacting to the incident and fans offering milk to posters, Salman told ANI, "Bursting crackers inside theatres is dangerous and I am not at all in support of this. Also, instead of pouring milk (on pictures of actors), poor children must be fed with it." Earlier when the video went viral on social media, Salman requested his fans to not burst firecrackers inside theatres and called it dangerous.

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan says, " Bursting crackers inside theatres is dangerous and I am not at all in support of this. Also, instead of pouring milk(on pictures of actors), poor children must be fed with it" (23/11) pic.twitter.com/qZRF2TgZMA — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently enjoying the success of his recently released action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Meanwhile, Salman has still not announced his next project.