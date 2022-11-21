Akshay Kumar has announced his North America tour called The Entertainers. The superstar took to Instagram and shared how he has teamed up with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa for the bash abroad via a super cool video. The 'giant party' starts in March 2023. Akshay Kumar Confirms His Exit from Hera Pheri 3, Apologises to Fans (View Tweet).

Watch The Entertainers:

