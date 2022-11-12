At a recent event hosted by HT, superstar Akshay Kumar has confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, while talking to media, the actor 'apologised' to his fans for backing out of the project. FYI, Kartik Aaryan has replaced Akki in the movie. Hera Pheri 3: Will Fans Accept Kartik Aaryan as Raju as He Replaces Akshay Kumar in Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty Starrer?

Check It Out:

“Yes, I backed out. I apologise to my fans, who wanted me to do the film,” says #AkshayKumar when asked about #HeraPheri3 at a recent event hosted by Hindustan Times. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)