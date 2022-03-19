Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files is showing superb results at the ticket window. As the Anupam Kher-starrer has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in just eight days. The movie minted Rs 19.15 crore on the Holi (March 18) festival, bringing the total collection of the flick to Rs 116.45 crore. Congrats to the team! The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 7: Anupam Kher’s Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark!

The Kashmir Files BO Collection:

#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/sjLWXV78J9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)