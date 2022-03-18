The Kashmir Files continues to see a fantastic growth and it would soon be hitting Rs 100 crore club. It has been a week since the release of the Anupam Kher starrer and its total collection stands at Rs 97.30 crore.

Update On The Kashmir Files Box Office

#TheKashmirFiles joins the ranks of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS [#Hindi films]… TRULY UNSTOPPABLE, REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN… Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [#Holi]... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr, Thu 18.05 cr. Total: ₹ 97.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Kzgd2SQDDN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)