Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files will arrive on ZEE5 soon. The flick will exclusively stream for ZEE5 premium members in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The historical-drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in key roles. Details about the OTT premiere is yet to be confirmed. The Kashmir Files Trailer 2: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher Narrates the Terrible Saga of Kashmiri Pandits (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Hindi film #TheKashmirFiles will premiere soon on ZEE5 Premium. Also in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. pic.twitter.com/6VZZ480YtH — Streaming Updates (@OTTSandeep) April 18, 2022

