Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story is creating a havoc at the box office. Well, as the Sudipto Sen directorial has surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket window in India. Yes, that's right, in a span of nine days, the 'controversial' film has managed to mint Rs 112.99 crore. The film on May 13 (saturday) collected Rs 19.50 crore. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Kerala Story Box Office Update:

#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ 💯 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/unr9iCEFgj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2023

