The recent release of The Lady Killer, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, has raised eyebrows due to its surprise release on November 3, 2023, coupled with a last-minute trailer unveiling on October 29, 2023. Adding to the intrigue, director Ajay Bahl has shed light on the film's troubled journey. He confirmed that the movie is indeed incomplete, with 30 pages of the screenplay never filmed, leaving a significant void in character development and storyline continuity. Despite its challenges, Bahl praised the dedication of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar dispelling rumours that pointed fingers elsewhere for the film's choppy and disjointed feel.The Lady Killer: Is Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Releasing on November 3? Find Out Why There’s No Buzz About This Crime- Thriller!

See His Post

Ajay Bahl's Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)