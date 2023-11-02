Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's The LadyKiller are generating significant attention. The trailer received a mixed response from the audience, but what caught our attention was the lack of further promotion for the film beyond the release of the poster and trailer. It was surprising to see the makers announce the release date just five days before it hits theaters, with the trailer being released only four days prior. Even more surprising is that neither Bhumi nor Arjun promoted the film on their social media accounts. The Lady Killer Trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar Look Promising in Ajay Bahl's Mysterious and Gory Directorial (Watch Video) .

They haven't shared the poster with the release date or the trailer upon its release. There has been no promotional activity such as interviews, events, grand trailers, trailer launches, or song launches. Despite scheduling challenges due to weather, the film is still set to release on November 3.

Actual Reason Behind Not Releasing The Film, What Went Wrong?

According to report in TimesNow, a significant portion of the film remains incomplete due to budget shortages, causing production setbacks. This has compelled the producers to make strategic decisions. The production team encountered numerous challenges and had to work with the available footage, using meticulous editing techniques and strategic voiceovers to make the narrative presentable.

Why Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar Did Not Promote The Film?

On October 28, a poster and trailer of the film were launched without any further promotion. According to Hindustan Times, Arjun and his co-star Bhumi were not satisfied with the way the film's announcement and promotion were handled. This is why they did not even participate in the release date announcement on social media. Even when the trailer was dropped, the actors did not share it on their respective pages. The Lady Killer Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor Embark On A Dangerous, Mysterious and Chaotic Romance (Watch Video).

Check Out Trailer Of The Lady Killer:

Story Of The Lady Killer:

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film follows a small-town playboy who falls irrevocably in love with a woman whose identity he doesn't fully know. What follows is an epic mix of lust, thrill, and drama. The trailer is high on tension, teasing a narrative full of twists.

