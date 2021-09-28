Aparna Sen's The Rapist trailer is out and it stars the filmmaker's daughter Konkona Sen Sharna who is playing the character of a rape victim whereas Arjun Rampal plays her on-screen husband. It showcases the hard-hitting account of how a rape victim is treated in society. The Rapist is backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Quest Films Pvt. Ltd, is part of the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival and is nominated for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award.

Watch The Rapist Trailer Below:

