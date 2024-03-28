The highly anticipated teaser for The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, has finally been unveiled. Set against the backdrop of real-life events of the 2002 Godhra Train Burning Incident, the film promises a gripping narrative. Apart from Massey, actors Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, play pivotal roles in the film. Vikrant Massey took to Instagram to share the teaser and revealed the film will hit theatres on May 3. The Sabarmati Report: Raashii Khanna Shares BTS Glimpse From the Sets As They Wrap Up Sabarmati Report With Vikrant Massey (View Pics).

Watch The Sabarmati Report Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

