Alia Bhatt is trending right now, and the reason is her terrific performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, while surfing the micro-blogging site, we bumped into a Twitter user who shared an old video of the actress that prove she was born to be a STAR. In the clip, Alia appears to be on a show wherein when she gets quizzed about what she wants to become in life, her answer was simple - an actress. Aww! Gangubai Kathiawadi Song Jhume Re Gori: Alia Bhatt’s Energetic Garba Moves Are the Highlight of This Desi Track! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Hey people take a look at this little and cute #AliaBhatt before #GangubaiKathiawadi And @aliaa08 do u remember this kid aspiring for being an actress. pic.twitter.com/XaQhFmxdQq — Priyaranjankr (@prkjourno) February 25, 2022

