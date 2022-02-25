The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi has released a new song on the day of the film's release. Titled "Jhume Re Gori", the song features the leading lady Alia Bhatt performing garba in this gujju themed track. Sung by Archana Gore, Tarannum Malik Jain, Dipti Rege and Aditi Pradhudesai, Alia grabs the attention with her dance moves. Have a look. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Neetu Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt’s Performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film (View Post).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)